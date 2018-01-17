Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Is Here, Check Out The Launch Trailer

The next big evolution in the Street Fighter series has arrived, as Capcom has released the latest DLC pack for Street Fighter V, in the form of its new Arcade Edition.

Available for download now, the Arcade Edition is a free update available for all consumers, or you can buy the game with its combined content, as well as the full roster of Season 1 for $39.99.

In addition to its availability, the third season of DLC characters has arrived, with classic character Sakura introduced to the game. It will also bring other favorites like Sagat, Blanka and more in the months ahead. Those of you that upgrade to the Arcade Edition will be able to play Sakura for free for the first week, to get a taste of what fighters are to come in the game.

Here are the modes you’ll be able to try out with this upgrade:

Arcade Mode – Journey through six different story paths, each representing a main Street Fighter title: Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter IV, and Street Fighter V. Each path includes characters faithful to the respective title or appropriately representative of the character. There is online leaderboard support and by reaching the end of each path, players will be treated to one of over 200 all-new custom illustrations.

Second V-Triggers for all characters – Characters in the game and upcoming roster additions will each receive a second V-Trigger option that opens up different ways to fight, paving the way for new strategies, combos, and options for veteran and new players.

Team Battle Mode – A new mode for two local teams of up to five characters battling it out for victory. There are two options: Elimination and Best of Series with various preference settings such as recovering Vitality between matches or allowing the winning player to keep their EX Gauge, and more.

Extra Battle Mode – A new mode that allows players to complete special limited-time challenges to obtain various rewards, including Fight Money, Experience Points and unique costumes.

Special Challenges – Not to be confused with the current weekly missions which are still present and yield Fight Money, Special Challenges are scattered throughout the year and will offer unique titles for players upon completion.

And more – The game will also include an all new Gallery to view the unlockable Arcade Mode illustrations, Sound option (to listen to stage background music, character themes, and more tunes), redesigned UI, and 3D Costume Previews.

Capcom also introduced a new launch trailer for the Arcade Edition, which you can check out above.

Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.