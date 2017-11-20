Street Fighter V Getting New V-Triggers This January

Capcom’s Street Fighter V will see some rejuvenation this January when Capcom releases a new Arcade Edition of the game, which will come with a ton of content. But the publisher has also noted that we’ll see a slight gameplay tweak that will make a difference to both current and new owners of the game – fresh new V-Trigger movies.

The company tweeted out earlier today that it will be adding secondary V-Trigger moves for each character in Street Fighter V, including downloadable ones. The moves will be introduced on January 16th, the same day that the Arcade Edition will be released.

You can see the trailer below that gives you an idea of how these new V-Trigger moves work – but if you’re a veteran, you can see just how well they’ll be applied to your combat style. And we don’t see all the characters pulling them off, but it does give you an idea of what to expect.

Every character will receive a second V-Trigger when #SFV: Arcade Edition arrives on January 16! Here’s a teaser to get you thinking… pic.twitter.com/0qk7zoQsDn — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 19, 2017

The V-Triggers will be provided via a free update, which will launch sometime on the 16th. They’ll also be included in the Arcade Edition, along with the previously announced content, including the season one and two DLC characters, a new Arcade Mode, an Extra Battle mode and other little pieces of content.

We’ll probably get a closer look at what other content Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will introduce next month during the PlayStation Experience event, which will take place in Anaheim. This is where one of the Capcom Cup fighting tournaments is usually held, so we’ll likely see some form of announcement in terms of what’s coming – though we already have a pretty good idea.

Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. The Arcade Edition will be introduced on January 16th.