Ryu And Sakura Fans Can’t Stop Freaking Out Over Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Interaction

Sakura and Ryu aren’t a new ship (relationship fans would like to see) in the Street Fighter franchise, but with the release of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition – the sails of that beloved ship are definitely out in full force.

Warning for spoilers for Sakura’s Story Mode:

For those familiar with the series, Sakura’s crush on the infamous Ryu is pretty well known, but with the release of the Arcade Edition – that crush definitely came to fruition as Sakura realises she wants more. The recent high-school graduate even casually (you sly, girl) brings up kids to him when he says he’s too busy to take on a disciple. She’s really not one for being sneaky either – she all but comes right out and says it, “Well, having a disciple is similar, but I meant … having children to create new bonds in our lives.”

Below is the full correspondence between the two characters:

Keep in mind, to those players that don’t get super into the characters – that might seem like a throwaway line – but for shippers? We’re already hearing wedding bells and you can’t stop this train, sorry.

The reactions to the above Twitter post pretty much explain shipping in a nut shell, and honestly … let me just show you a few of my favourites:

And this one … because, fair.

The last tweet sums it up – the ship has sailed and there’s nothing any of us can do about it. For now, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and our thirsty Sakura, are available for PlayStation 4 and PC.

