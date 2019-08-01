New Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Trailers Confirm 3 DLC Fighters

After a leak spoiled the surprise of who would be joining Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’s roster next, Capcom officially confirmed the release of three new DLC characters. E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison are all coming to the game on August 4th with those three bringing the game’s total number of characters up to 38 fighters. Street Fighter V players can get these characters in a few different ways like individual purchases or through a bundle that comes with more than just the fighters.

Capcom announced the release of the three characters on Thursday in a press release alongside announcements shared on social media like the one below. These announcements referenced the leak from earlier when a trailer was uploaded early by saying Capcom got a bit “TOO excited.” If you didn’t catch that first trailer when it leaked, you can see it above now that Capcom has officially released it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We got a little TOO excited – E. Honda will bless the ring and join the original World Warriors in #SFVAE! He’s accompanied by Lucia and Poison, a deadly duo of fierce Final Fight fighters. ✋ https://t.co/drQ4ngpQnS Characters out Aug 4. Bundle available Aug 5. pic.twitter.com/xWd2y9Lwcb — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 1, 2019

Alongside that trailer came a better look at each of the three DLC fighters releasing in a few days. To see each of your current or soon-to-be favorites, check out their individual trailers below.

E. Honda

Honda is the biggest character of the three that were announced both in terms of size and probably in terms of popularity. The other two are still quite popular, but Street Fighter V players have been asking for E. Honda for a while. The character’s release will be accompanied with an updated version of the Honda Sento bathhouse stage.

Lucia

Next on the list of fighters is Lucia Morgan, a Metro City Police Department detective. This character’s first appearance was in Final Fight 3, and she comes to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition with a V-Trigger that powers up her kick-based special moves.

Poison

Last but not least is Poison, a character who wields a whip and uses it to attack enemies from a distance and up-close. Her Poison Cocktail V-Trigger that’s seen in the trailer sets enemies ablaze and burns through their health.