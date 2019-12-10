Streets of Rage 4 Reveals New Playable Character

Streets of Rage 4 took part in today’s Indie World Showcase from Nintendo, and while it was announced that the game would release for Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2020, that wasn’t the biggest Streets of Rage 4 news to come out of it. No, the biggest Streets of Rage 4 news to come out of Nintendo this afternoon was the fact that the original Streets of Rage fighter Adam Hunter will be returning once again as a playable character.

“He hunted down the syndicate leader with his bare hands twenty-eight years ago then never came back until today,” the trailer announcing his inclusion’s description states. “You’ve met his brother in the second episode of Streets of Rage series, then recently his daughter Cherry. We’re pleased to announce that Adam Hunter will join the fight in Streets of Rage 4 next year.”

As previously noted, Adam Hunter featured in the original Streets of Rage video game, but has since been relegated to being a supporting character. After the first game, he was effectively replaced by his younger brother, Eddie “Skate” Hunter. Adam’s daughter, Cherry Hunter, will also be playable in Streets of Rage 4.

Here’s how publisher Dotemu describes Streets of Rage 4 in its online press kit:

“Featuring hand-drawn visuals from the team behind 2017’s gorgeous Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, a fresh story and a gauntlet of dangerous stages with a serious crime problem. Streets of Rage 4 recalls classic gameplay but it stands as an entirely original arcade-style romp thanks to the expertise of Guard Crush Games and Dotemu.”

Streets of Rage 4 is currently set to release in the first half of next year, though there’s no specific launch date announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.