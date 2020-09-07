Streets of Rage 4 Releases Huge Balance Patch

✖

Publisher and co-developer Dotemu, alongside co-developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games, today announced a huge new patch for Streets of Rage 4 that adds nearly 80 updates like bug fixes and balance changes to the title. The new patch is now available, and includes online improvements, balancing updates to the main characters, and more.

The full patch notes are long and involved, but some takeaways include the fact that specials can interrupt hitstun states, Axel and Cherry have both been buffed, and, in general, every stage should feel just a little bit better to play through. That said, if you've been a Floyd or Blaze main, be warned as certain aspects of the two have seemingly been brought more in line with the other characters.

Streets of Rage 4 balancing patch (R05) now available!

- Balancing improvements for all characters.

- Gameplay tweaks on many stages and enemies.

- Online improvements (fluidity, stability, latency)

All 150+ changes detailed here: https://t.co/H7obRaV34L@Guard_Crush @Dotemu pic.twitter.com/LX6DQtHIEv — Lizardcube #SOR4 (@lizardcube) September 7, 2020

"We couldn’t be happier with the reception of Streets of Rage 4. We thank the fans who have supported the game from day one - a lot of the updates in the patch enhance the replay value for folks who have been with us from the start," said Cyrille Imbert, executive producer on Streets of Rage 4, in the press release alongside today's patch notes. "Additional updates are currently in production and we’ll have more to share on that soon."

Streets of Rage 4 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the beat-'em-up video game right here.

What do you think of the new update? Are you excited to dive back into Streets of Rage 4? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!