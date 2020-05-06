Streets of Rage 4 Has Proven Worth the Wait for Fans

Last week, Dotemu and LizardCube released Streets of Rage 4, a follow-up to the beloved Sega Genesis brawler franchise from the '90s. Fans have been waiting more than 25 years for a new game in the series, but Streets of Rage 4 seems to have been worth the wait! The title's gameplay, visuals, and soundtrack have clearly struck a chord with long-time fans and newcomers alike. Given the success LizardCube and Dotemu found with their remake of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, it should come as little surprise, but it's always nice to see a long-awaited sequel prove worth the wait!

Are you pleased with Streets of Rage 4? Have you had a chance to check out the game yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think of Streets of Rage 4!