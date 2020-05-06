Streets of Rage 4 Has Proven Worth the Wait for Fans
Last week, Dotemu and LizardCube released Streets of Rage 4, a follow-up to the beloved Sega Genesis brawler franchise from the '90s. Fans have been waiting more than 25 years for a new game in the series, but Streets of Rage 4 seems to have been worth the wait! The title's gameplay, visuals, and soundtrack have clearly struck a chord with long-time fans and newcomers alike. Given the success LizardCube and Dotemu found with their remake of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, it should come as little surprise, but it's always nice to see a long-awaited sequel prove worth the wait!
Are you pleased with Streets of Rage 4? Have you had a chance to check out the game yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think of Streets of Rage 4!
The soundtrack and graphics have been particularly well-regarded.
Streets of Rage 4 is AMAZING, don’t even get me started in the soundtrack and art style 🔥— XOAI (@KingXoai) May 6, 2020
That's high praise!
beat streets of rage 4. easy 10/10— wyrm (@wyrm01) May 5, 2020
There are a lot of old Sega properties that could use this treatment.
streets of rage 4 is so fun even though i suck at it thank you sega
now how about a NEW SHINOBI GAME??? PLEASE???? FOR THE LOVE OF NINJAS— Jo (@Glytcherz) May 5, 2020
Because Dotemu and LizardCube do awesome things together.
WHY IS SOR4 SO GOOD— MILK → STREETS OF RAGE 4 HYPE (@milkavian) May 5, 2020
It's some darn good '90s nostalgia.
Streets of Rage 4 was like all the best parts of being a kid again except this time Hard mode was kicking my butt.— Matt Boor (@TheNerdEmpire) May 5, 2020
Nah.
Is it too early to be asking for Streets Of Rage 4 DLC— Dangerous Sam Smith (@_samsmith90) May 5, 2020
Fans already want to see more characters in the game.
Beat Streets of Rage 4. If you ever enjoyed this series in the past absolutely get this. It's a fantastic game!
Also when we getting playable Estel? @Dotemu— Mark (@Dominion_Prime) May 5, 2020
Better late than never!
Playing way too much Streets of Rage 4 as a coping mechanism (and also because it's AMAZING and 26 years late) pic.twitter.com/JfH3SbA6k8— Vincent Gwyn (@gwyncent_) May 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.