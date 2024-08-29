Stumble Guys Getting Transformers One Collaboration

The Cybertronians are coming to Stumble Guys. Scopely has announced a new collaboration that will see content added to the game based on the upcoming movie Transformers One. At this time, details are very limited, but we do know that skins based on at least Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be made available. The two skins were shown in a piece of artwork promoting the game’s latest update, which is version 0.77. The designs for both characters borrow several elements from Transformers One, including the fact that Optimus Prime is missing the mouthplate he has in most (but not all) media.

The promotional art for the new Stumble Guys update can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of Stumble Guys collaborations have seen new maps or modes added, and it will be interesting to see if that happens with Transformers One, as well. Scopely rolled out the red carpet for the Dungeons & Dragons collaboration earlier this year, with new maps, modes, and a plethora of skins. Like Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons is also a Hasbro owned property, so it’s entirely possible we could see a similar treatment. Besides Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, skins based on Megatron and Elita also seem likely, given the fact that the two characters have been featured in a lot of the promotional material for Transformers One.

Transformers One is the next movie in the franchise, and a prequel that establishes the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. In the movie, Optimus starts out as Orion Pax, and is voiced by Chris Hemsworth. The rest of the cast includes Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron), Scarlet Johansson (Elita), Keegan-Michael Key (Bumblebee), Steve Buscemi (Starscream), Lawrence Fishburne (Alpha Trion), and Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime). Transformers One is set to be released on September 20th.

At this time, it’s unclear if we’ll only see this Transformers content in the mobile version of Stumble Guys, or if it will appear on console as well. Some of the collaboration content has been a bit slower to appear on consoles, with Xbox and PlayStation users just recently getting some past collaborations. Hopefully we’ll get a little more clarity from Scopely as the movie’s release date draws closer!

Are you excited to check out this new collaboration in Stumble Guys? Which Transformers characters would you like to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!