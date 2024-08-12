Stumble Guys on PlayStation Adding Split-Screen Multiplayer, TMNT Content, and More

Stumble Guys made its debut a few months ago on PlayStation, and the game has been slowly playing catch-up on some of the features and content previously made available. Local split-screen multiplayer was added to the Xbox version in June, and that feature is now live in the PlayStation version, as well. Basically, if you want to stumble through stages with up to four other players in the same room, you can now do so! If the feature works as it does on Xbox, only one player will be able to sign in with their Scopely account, with the others acting as guests, and they will have to use skins owned by the primary player.

In addition to local multiplayer, Scopely is also bringing some of its crossover content to PlayStation. These crossovers were originally exclusive to the game’s mobile version, but soon players will be able to earn and purchase content based on Dungeons & Dragons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. These aren’t just skins to unlock, either; players will be able to experience modes and maps based on these franchises. For example, the TMNT crossover features an area based on the sewers under New York City. Players slip down giant water slides to race to the finish, while avoiding members of the Foot Clan (who can be seen floating around on inflatable tubes).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reveal that these crossovers are coming to PlayStation bodes well for a lot of previous crossovers that console players missed out on. Right now, the mobile version of Stumble Guys has content based on My Hero Academia, and there are plenty of others that have never made their way to console, such as a collaboration featuring skins based on the various NFL teams. Hopefully these ones won’t be far behind!

After first releasing on Xbox and then PlayStation, Stumble Guys will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this month. The Switch version was announced prior to the one on PlayStation, but won’t be arriving until August 20th. At this time, it’s unclear if Switch fans can expect to also see local multiplayer or these collaborations, but hopefully Scopely will have more information in the near future.

Are you planning to try local multiplayer in Stumble Guys? Which collaborations are you still hoping to see on console? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!