Here’s What Sub-Zero’s Head Shatter From ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Would Look Like in Real Life

Mortal Kombat fans are getting excited to jump into the franchise’s upcoming installment. With returning characters, new combatants, and more to be revealed, it’s going to be a wild ride in Mortal Kombat 11. However, what would it look like if Sub-Zero’s Head Shatter fatality took place in real life?

Nerdist’s Kyle Hill recently explored this very question in a recent episode of Because Science. After all, wouldn’t we all like to see the gloriously devastating act of Sub-Zero freezing an opponent’s severed head and obliterating it with his fist? Enlisting the help of MMA champion Daniel Cormier and Sufficiently Advanced’s Allen Pan, Hill was able to somewhat replicate the devastation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As can be seen in the video above, Sub-Zero’s powers aren’t exactly realistic. Of course, it doesn’t take a scientist to figure that out, but it is interesting to see how everything played out.

First, freezing a human head took a bit longer than what is seen in Mortal Kombat 11. Next, while Cormier did demolish the top of the frozen head, which was made from ballistics gel and skull-like material, he didn’t punch straight through like Sub-Zero did. Then again, it might just seem different due to the lack of blood. Either way, it’s a fun watch for any Mortal Kombat fan!

For more on Mortal Kombat 11:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about the science behind Sub-Zero’s Head Shatter fatality? Do you believe they could have gone a bit more in depth to try and replicate the attack? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!