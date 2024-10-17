Subnautica 2 Reveals Stunning First Look Trailer

During today’s Xbox Partner Showcase, developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment unveiled a first look at Subnautica 2. Details on the highly-anticipated sequel have been slim since it was first announced, but now we have a better idea how things are starting to shape up. Today’s trailer is on the brief side, offering little in terms of details, but the game looks stunning so far, with some impressive visuals. The trailer lasts just over a minute in total, but we are given a quick glimpse at some of the aquatic species players will stumble across.

The first trailer for Subnautica 2 can be found below.

The first two Subnautica games had players exploring Planet 4546B, but Subnautica 2 will have players “traverse beyond” that location. At this time, we don’t have much else in terms of information, but there was some good news for Xbox fans. The game will be offered through early access on Xbox Game Pass in 2025. In a post on the official Xbox Wire blog, Unknown Worlds community manager Donya Abramo talked about the advantage of offering the game preview through the subscription service.

“Launching via the Xbox Game Preview program provides an incredible opportunity for anyone trying the game to send feedback our way. It helped shape and guide the direction of Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, and we’re thrilled to be developing Subnautica 2 in the same tradition,” writes Abramo.

In one major change from the first game, Subnautica 2 will offer a chance to explore together through four-player co-op. This option will be available at the launch of the game preview, so Xbox fans will immediately get a chance to try it out. The ability to explore with so many other players has been long requested by the fan community, and was a major priority for the developers. However, it’s worth noting that the single-player option will remain available to players, should they wish to continue playing solo.

Players can also expect “new and improved tools, vehicles, and base building,” as well as new creatures. Little information has been offered about these new elements, but the developers are teasing that they’ll have a lot more to unveil in the coming months.

For those new to the series, the original Subnautica released in 2018 to strong critical praise. The game received several awards that year, including PC Game of the Year from the Golden Joystick Awards. A spin-off game called Subnautica: Below Zero was released in 2021, offering significant changes to the first game’s formula. The biggest of these was the addition of significant areas based on land. Those locations weren’t as well-regarded as the underwater areas, and it will be interesting to see if Subnautica 2 sticks closer to the formula from the first game.

How do you feel about the first trailer for Subnautica 2? Did you play the first game or its spin-off?






