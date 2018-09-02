Subnautica Stand-Alone Expansion ‘Sub Zero’ Announced

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has announced Subnautica Sub Zero, a stand-alone expansion for its underwater survival game, Subnautica, which released earlier this year on PC to critical acclaim and impressive sale figures.

Unfortunately, the developer didn’t provide an accompany announcement trailer (though it did release some concept art which you can view here), but it did divulge some details on what the expansion is about.

According to Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Subnautica Sub Zero is set in an ice-bound region of planet 4546B, and takes place after the events of the original game and will offer a brand-new chapter in the series’ larger universe.

The independent developer notes that the concept of the expansion is still developing, however, it does know and plan on keeping the core gameplay mechanics, such as base building and open-ended exploration. Plus, it plans on adding some new features as well, such as thermal management and more voiced dialogue at the core of the plot.

In the coming months, Unknown Worlds Entertainment plans to release an unfinished, early version into Early Access, which will be followed with consistent content updates and changes made based on player feedback all the way up until release, which is exactly how it went about development of Subnautica.

For those that don’t know: Subnautica hit earlier this year on PC (and Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview) after a lengthy four year stay in Steam Early Access. The title currently sits at an 87 on Metacritic, making it among the highest-rated games this year. It is poised to arrive on PS4 and fully launch on Xbox One sometime later this year, and will even receive a retail run on these platforms. Unknown Worlds Entertainment hasn’t mentioned whether or not there are any plans to bring the title to the Nintendo Switch

Subnautica Sub Zero is currently only been announced for PC. At the moment of writing this, there is no release date or even a release window. However, given that’s an expansion, it presumably shouldn’t take nearly as long as the base game. But if it’s as good as Subnautica, then I won’t mind waiting, even if somehow it’s another four-year-long wait.