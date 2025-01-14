Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Final Update Released With Patch Notes

Less than a year after its release, the final update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now gone live. By all accounts, Suicide Squad has been one of the biggest bombs in recent memory. Despite failing to meet expectations both critically and commercially, though, developer Rocksteady Games has continued to release new updates for Suicide Squad at a frequent pace to see through its previous commitments. Now, with those commitments having been met, work on the game has reached its conclusion with the launch of this new patch.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, the last update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League brings some new content to the game. This new content takes the form of an expanded location to explore and four new weapons to use. Other than this, the rest of the update is related to bug fixes with some others being tied to slight gameplay tweaks.

Moving forward, Rocksteady hasn’t announced any additional plans for Suicide Squad beyond this patch. That being said, it has acknowledged there are some issues still remaining in the game that might be rectified in another subsequent patch. In addition, Suicide Squad is now available to download and play for free as part of PlayStation Plus for the month of January 2025. As such, if Rocksteady sees a rise in player counts via PS Plus, perhaps there will still be a couple of additional patches in the future.

Until then, though, you can get a look at the patch notes for what should be the final update to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League attached below.

MEDIEVAL GENIUS

You’ll be able to explore more of the medieval Elseworld in Episode 8: Balance, with twists on familiar sights and new locations too. Take your quest to The Quarry, a fortified citadel you’ll have to besiege if you wish to triumph over the tyrant Brainiac. The Arena is the perfect place for jousting tournaments or interdimensional warfare, and the statues of King Jor-El and Queen Lara Lor-Van will be sure to inspire awe for this age of chivalry and honor.

LIBRA INFAMY SET

The Infamy Set for Episode 8 is inspired by Libra, an incredibly dangerous DC Super-Villain obsessed with the idea of balance. This fascination with balance carries over to his Infamy Set, which applies stacks of Scales of Libra to enemies, increasing both the damage they deal andreceive by 50% for each stack. This makes it a high risk, high reward set that encourages a bold and dynamic playstyle.

NOTORIOUS WEAPONS

The perfect accompaniment to Libra’s Infamy Set is The Silencer’s Complete Silence. This set of weapons inspired by the deadly assassin The Silencer deals a bonus 200% damage to any enemy affected by stacks of Scales of Libra. The Alt-Fire is where this weapon truly shines, however, dealing 1,000% bonus damage and creating a Silencer Zone where the enemy was hit. Enemies standing in Silencer Zones have 100% reduced damage, making this a perfect crowd control tool while you and your squad dish out some major damage.

Doctor Sivana’s Magic Bullets is the perfect way to kill a lot of enemies really fast. Bullets from this weapon pierce through enemies, apply a stack of Scales of Libra and have a chance to electrify enemies hit. If you can position yourself cleverly to line up multiple enemies with one shot, this shocking weapon can devastate an entire army.

Chronos’ Equilibrium dials up the glass cannon playstyle to the max, dealing 25% bonus damage for every 1% of your Shield missing, encouraging a dangerous but incredibly powerful style of play where you’ll constantly be in the middle of the fray.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Reduced the duration of Deathstroke’s Suicide Strike against certain enemies, to be closer in line with other characters’.

The XP requirements for Squad Levels have been decreased, and rewards from previously earned XP are given retroactively. Players with profiles that have earned XP may notice an increase in Squad Levels, and that extra Squad Points are available to spend following the update to Episode 8.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug for players in the Japan region that caused LuthorCoin to expire prematurely.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Raising Hell Playlist from updating when playing in Episodes other than Episode 7.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from correctly receiving bonus XP from Critical Kills and from killing Infused enemies.

Fixed a bug that prevented B-Technology Resources from being rewarded upon completing certain missions.

Fixed a bug that prevented new personal bests in Killing Time from registering on the Leaderboards.

Fixed a bug in the Episode 7 Mayhem Mission that caused the kill counter to display incorrect values.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Lootinauts to disappear when killing the host they were hiding inside.

Fixed a bug during the Episode 7 Mayhem Mission that sometimes caused Green Lantern Constructs to immediately reappear after being destroyed.

Fixed a bug that caused Harley Quinn’s Shorten Rope Traversal Ability to not be usable while using the Trigger Happy controller layout.

Fixed a bug that caused Captain Boomerang’s ‘Captain On Deck TFX Pack’ to charge the wrong amount of LuthorCoin.

Fixed a bug that occurred upon purchasing the Joker Emote Bundle that caused one of the emotes to appear to not be owned.

Fixed a bug that caused Gorilla Grodd’s Tier 2 ‘Mind Over Matter’ Infamy Set to deal 500% bonus damage to non-Crazed enemies, instead of correctly requiring them to be Crazed.

Fixed a bug with Orphan’s Heartseeker whereby nearby enemies failed to receive 50% of Suicide Strike damage when performed on a Marked enemy.

Fixed a bug with Brain’s Teaser whereby killing a Burning enemy with the weapon’s Alt-Fire did not always apply burn to nearby enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused issues for players navigating around pikes in the Medieval Elseworld.

Various crash fixes.

Various UI fixes.

Various SFX fixes.

Various gameplay bug fixes.

Various performance improvements and fixes.

Various animation and cinematic fixes.

Various audio fixes.

Various environmental fixes.

Fixed several incorrect or untranslated text strings.

Fixed instances of enemies spawning incorrectly.

KNOWN ISSUES