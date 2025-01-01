PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2025 Announced

Sony has revealed its first lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of January 2025. Generally speaking, PS Plus ended 2024 on a pretty strong note as games like It Takes Two, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dead Space, WWE 2K24, and Aliens: Dark Descent all came to the service in the final months of the year. Now, with 2025 finally underway, we know which games will be joining PS Plus in January, and it might end up being a disappointing slate to many subscribers.

Going live next week on January 7th and lasting until February 3rd, PlayStation Plus members at all tiers will be able to download Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe for free. Suicide Squad is clearly the biggest game of the bunch in this lineup as it only launched a little under a year ago. That being said, Suicide Squad hasn’t been well-received whatsoever, which makes its implementation here in PS Plus somewhat of a hail mary in order to attract new players.

As for Need for Speed and The Stanley Parable, both of these PlayStation Plus games are more popular with players. Hot Pursuit Remastered is a revamp of one of the more beloved entries in the Need for Speed series, while The Stanley Parable has been praised for its writing and endless level of replayability. So while Suicide Squad might end up being a game that some PS Plus members aren’t happy to get, it’s hard to be disappointed with the other two selections.

You can learn more about all of these upcoming additions to PS Plus for January 2025 by checking out official descriptions and trailers for each below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

“From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.

Join the newly ‘recruited’ members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.”

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

“Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer – including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog – plus all additional main DLC, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.”

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

“The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded re-imagining of the critically acclaimed, award winning indie game The Stanley Parable from 2013.

Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, preserved just like it was back in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new choices, and new secrets to uncover. The labyrinth has just gotten bigger.

In addition, the game has been visually upgraded to reflect modern technology while faithfully preserving the tone of the original game. Accessibility features have also been added to the game, including localization of in-world text, colorblind options, and content warnings.”