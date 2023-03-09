Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date Reportedly Delayed Again

WB Games and developer Rocksteady Studios have reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once again. Originally planned to release in 2022, Suicide Squad was later pushed into 2023 and is currently slated to launch this May. And while WB Games hasn't confirmed that the project is getting delayed just yet, a reputable source has claimed that a formal announcement will be coming soon.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was said that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been internally delayed to an indefinite date later this year. This information is said to come from a source with "direct knowledge" of the game. As for the reason behind this delay, the shift seems to have coincided with negative sentiments that have come about from fans following the project's last major showing during a recent PlayStation State of Play event.

NEWS: Warner Bros and Rocksteady have delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once again, from May to later this year, according to a person familiar. A showcase of the game during a PlayStation stream last month was poorly received by fans https://t.co/R6gzNaftAv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 9, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first revealed by WB Games all the way back in 2020. Since that time, brief looks at the game have continued to come about and have further highlighted both the story and gameplay elements that will be seen in the title. While many fans have agreed that the story of Kill the Justice League looks enticing, many have been let down by its gameplay format, especially in regard to live service elements that are tied to the title.

Assuming that this delay does end up coming to pass, it also happens to make the gap between Rocksteady's most recent AAA projects that much more vast. Currently, Rocksteady hasn't released a major game since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. And while there has been fervor and excitement for the better part of the past decade to see what the studio would do next, Suicide Squad has taken far longer to come about than many would have ever anticipated. Whenever Suicide Squad does end up arriving, though, it will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about hearing that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be getting pushed even further back? And will you be playing the game for yourself regardless of when it releases? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.