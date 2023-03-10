Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League May No Longer Release This Year

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may not even release this year. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, or at least was. The game was announced several years ago and has been largely kept to cinematic trailers and tiny glimpses of gameplay, but we finally got our first deep dive on the game at a recent PlayStation State of Play. However, many were underwhelmed by how generic the game looked and the cumbersome live service elements that appear to be plaguing the title. Developer Rocksteady Studios built a prestigious reputation for crafting really well-made superhero games that deliver on the fantasy of being a hero while also telling a great story. A lot of people fear some of that has gone out the window with its newest game.

Rumors from reputable reports started claiming that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May to Q4 2023 to deal with some of the negative backlash, but another insider claims it could be even longer. Speaking on the Game Mess Decides podcast, journalist Jeff Grubb said that one of his most reputable sources told him that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may not release this year at all and may be a 2024 game. However, it's being questioned what the point of this delay even is. The foundation of the game is fundamentally flawed to a lot of the naysayers and it seems unlikely that would be fixable in even a year.

Rocksteady Studios and Warner Brothers have yet to announce (or deny) that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being delayed. It's possible that the two parties are still trying to figure out how long it is going to delay it for, as it seems more likely that they would've denied it altogether if there was no delay coming. Perhaps we'll hear more about when to expect the game next week, but we'll just have to see.

As of right now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still scheduled to release on May 26th, 2023. What do you think of the game so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.