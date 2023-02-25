Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delivers More Bad News for Fans

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to deliver some more unfortunate news to fans. One of the worst things about gaming in the last decade or so is that everything requires some modern hoop to jump through. Whether it's installing a 100GB game as opposed to just popping in the disc or having to deal with lots of microtransactions, gaming is a lot less simple these days. A lot of games, though not all, have abandoned the idea of just letting people play by themselves or without having to be connected to the internet. Many games require an internet connection be it so you can play the game at all because it's always online or to download pieces of the game that aren't on the disc.

The latest example of this is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that is getting hammered by fans on social media right now. After years of cinematic trailers and gameplay teases, we finally got our first full look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League this past week. Many were frustrated as it is the follow-up to Rocksteady Studios' Batman Arkham trilogy, a masterclass in single player gaming. This game, however, is a co-op game (than can be played by yourself if you so choose) with live service elements such as post-launch content and a battle pass. This turned a lot of people off very quickly, but the nail in the coffin for many is that it also requires an online connection, even if you play by yourself. It's unclear why this is required, but it is causing concern for many reasons.

One of the big reasons among fans is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will mark the final Batman performance from legendary actor Kevin Conroy. Some fear that if/when the servers go offline for this game, fans won't be able to enjoy the actor's last performance without watching it on YouTube. It's definitely a bummer, but maybe there will be a way to prevent that if the game goes offline.

What do you think of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.