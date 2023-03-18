Shazam! Fury of the Gods CinemaScore Matches Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in theaters this weekend, and it's not expected to do too well at the box office, which could have something to do with the movie's poor critical reception. Currently, the sequel is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 54% critics score, which is significantly lower than the first film's 90%. However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods does have a much higher audience score. The movie currently has an 85% audience score, which is higher than the first film's 82%. Of course, not nearly as many moviegoers have reviewed the sequel yet since it's only been out for a few days. Currently, Shazam! Fury of the Gods does have a CinemaScore that is more in line with its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has a B+, which matches some surprising DC films, including the poorly recieved Suicide Squad (2016) and Wonder Woman 1984.

"🗣️ The grade is in for @ShazamMovie – it's a B+ #CinemaScore! What did you think of the movie? Comment below 👇," @CinemaScore shared on Twitter. You can check out their post below:

🗣️ The grade is in for @ShazamMovie- it's a B+ #CinemaScore! What did you think of the movie? Comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/KwZ9FeZON1 — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) March 18, 2023

What Did ComicBook.com Rate Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

ComicBook.com's review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods was one of the more positive ones. We gave the film a 3.5 out of 5, saying, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't the most unique or action-packed comic book movie out there. You certainly won't leave the theater a changed DC fan, but you will leave with a smile on your face. If you can look past the uncertainty of the Shazamily's future, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a delightful ride and a worthy follow-up to the first film."

Will Shazam! 3 Happen?

Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. However, director David F. Sandberg recently said that it could depend on the box office turnout. "[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan Monday night on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

If there is a third Shazam movie, the actors have some idea. Zachary Levi, who plays the titular hero, apparently pitched an idea to his co-star, Rachel Zegler (Anthea). During an interview with NME, Zelger talked about some potential threequel ideas.

"I think it'd be cool to do this zombie plot that Zach is obsessed with," Zegler explained. "It's Evil Dead meets Superman meets Big, which doesn't sound like it should work, but I think it might."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.