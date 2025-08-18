Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Sale for Just $3.26

Superhero games have seen a rise in popularity, primarily thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man and the more recent Marvel Rivals. DC has had its successful games in this department, too, with Batman: Arkham Asylum kicking off one of the most successful superhero video game series of all time. Now, another Rocksteady Studios superhero video game set in the DC universe is on sale at its lowest price yet: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And while the game might not have been well-received at launch, this discount is perfect for those who have still been curious to check it out.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is on sale for $3.26 for its standard edition. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for $4.66 and includes the battle pass, among other things. The deal is exclusively for Steam users on PC and is available through Fanatical. This offer won’t last long and ends on August 22nd.

Suicide Squad at Its Lowest Price Yet

image courtesy of rocksteady studios.

This sale has discounted Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to its best price yet. While the game was criticized harshly on release, players did enjoy aspects of it. At full price, Rocksteady Studios’ latest title is probably worth passing on, but at 95% off, it is a great deal. DC fans will enjoy the various characters in the game, and the story is at least original.

The better deal seems to be picking up the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For a little over $1 more, you get way more content. Most of the bonuses are cosmetic, but the best part of this version is the included Battle Pass Token that unlocks the Season Passes. This is optional content, but with the upgrade being so cheap, it is well worth it.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has ceased receiving new content and updates. This can be seen as a pro or con depending on how you look at it. On one hand, this incredibly low price means you are getting the full experience at a huge discount. The downside is that there will be no more content once you complete what is already released.

Other Game Deals You May Be Interested In

DC fans can pick up one of the best gaming trilogies ever made with the Batman: Arkham Collection. The deal is currently live on PlayStation 5, where the bundle is on sale for $5.99. Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition is also on sale separately for $5.19. Additionally, Gotham Knights is 85% off, down to $10.49 on PlayStation 5 as well. All of these deals end on August 19th, meaning players need to move quickly if they want to pick them up.