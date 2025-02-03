Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets Surprise Update

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has largely been met with little praise, and plans have been made to end support. The game has been handled messily and development was brought to an end in January as one final patch was pushed out with a final season. However, it seems one final update was just surprise-dropped with no warning. Previous updates added new content and fixed bugs, leaving many wondering what the latest patch for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would bring to the game.

Rocksteady Games has updated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to version 1.024. This comes after what fans thought was the final update at the end of January. While this update was a surprise, fans should likely not expect future updates for the game.

Suicide Squad: kill the justice league deathstroke.

Update 1.022 introduced numerous bug fixes and allowed players to explore more of the Elseworld map. New gear was added as well, likely making these the last new content fans could expect. The patch notes for Update 1.022 came the same day as the update, meaning patch notes for Update 1.024 will likely be available shortly.

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may never get another update, fans can still play the game once the servers go offline thanks to the developers adding an offline mode. While the game is a live-service game, having an offline mode means fans can still enjoy the game and content they’ve purchased and unlocked. Compared to MultiVersus, this is a huge boon.

Rumors suggest after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady is returning to what earned it its reputation: Batman. Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham trilogy is largely considered one of the best superhero series in gaming, so fans are hopeful a new game will arrive. There is no confirmation of this, however, so one must take it with a grain of salt.

Suicide squad: kill the justice league elsewhere map.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest failures of gaming, ranking close to Concord, Sony’s hero shooter. Both titles chased the live-service trend, but ultimately failed to live up to expectations. While Concord was a completely new IP, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was tied to DC Comics, and should have been an easy win for Warner Bros.

It remains to be seen what the future looks like for Rocksteady Games. Many hope the lesson from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was learned and Warner Bros. will let the development studio get back to the strong single-player focused games it is known for. Only time will tell what is next for the studio, but the biggest hope is a new Batman Arkham game or even a new single-player story featuring a different DC hero.