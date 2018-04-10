Summer Games Done Quick 2018 Speedrun Game List Revealed

Earlier this year, the squad at Games Done Quick managed to raise an impressive amount of money for charity, led by a series of speedruns of popular and classic games. And, welp, it’s just about time to do it again.

The Summer Games Done Quick 2018 event will take place from June 24 through July 1, and will feature a number of speedrunners doing what they do best – making their way quickly through a plethora of games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And now we know exactly what games they’ll be running through, as the current list can be found here, and includes over 190 accepted titles. These include a number of popular favorites, like Doom and Dark Souls, but also some new entries, including platforming titles like Celeste and Iconoclasts, among several others.

There are tons of classic gems thrown in here, including Batman Returns for the Super NES; Battletoads & Double Dragon: The Ultimate Team for SNES; Castlevania Bloodlines for Sega Genesis; Cool Spot for the SNES; and the Sega Genesis classic El Viento, amongst many others.

But there are also some daunting ones that will put players to the test. Enter the Gungeon will join the speedrun fray for the first time; Undertale has a couple of speedruns planned; and blind relay races for Super Mario Maker are also going to happen, with the trickiest levels likely to be selected for the run. (At least, that’s how it happened in the past.)

The Summer Games Done Quick 2018 event will raise money for both the Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation organizations, continuing to build upon the 14 million dollars that the previous events have managed to raise. As before, you’ll be able to watch all of the streaming event online, in case there’s a particular speedrun you want to catch. (Or more, if you wish.) Plus, you can win a bunch of great prizes, submitted by a number of contributing partners.

We’re eager to see just how far this summer’s speedruns go, and what surprises these players have for us. Plus, it’s not every day you can see someone master Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in one run. In fact, we can’t recall the last time we did see it. Hmmm.