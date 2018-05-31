Sunset Overdrive 2 Is Not In Development

Earlier this month, the Korean Ratings Board leaked a potential PC port for Sunset Overdrive. With E3 2018 being right around the corner, this of course spurned rumors of a potential sequel making is grand debut. Following shortly after, an “insider” alleged that Sunset Overdrive 2 would be revealed at this year’s Microsoft E3 showcase for Xbox One players, but it looks like it may be too soon to get excited.

The original leak said that we would be getting Gears, Halo, Forza Horizon 4, and, Sunset Overdrive 2. Gears and Halo are both easy predictions to make, especially since Microsoft already stated they weren’t going to wait until next generation to release the next step in both franchises. Forza is also a safe bet, with the Sunset thrown in there seemingly for shock factor. According to Waypoint Senior Editor Patrick Klepek, it’s all BS:

Sunset Overdrive 2 isn’t happening right now. I poke around about this game all the time; it’s one of my generational favorites, and desperately asked for a sequel. It’s not in development. https://t.co/kYz4teHcmC — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) May 30, 2018

It makes sense that it’s “not happening right now” given that the team behind the colourful open-world adventure is Insomniac Games and they’ve got their hands a bit busy with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man. Though not unheard of for two titles to be worked on simultaneously, it would be a bit of a stretch when looking at both games being incredibly large in size with their open-world mechanics.

For now, E3 is so close that we’ll be getting all of those burning questions answered soon and the rumors can finally be laid to rest. As for the first game itself, check out the official game’s description courtesy of Microsoft:

“In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure exclusively to Xbox One.”