New Super Mario Report Has Bad News About the Next 3D Mario Game

A new report about the next 3D Mario game on Nintendo Switch 2 is not the news Super Mario fans were hoping for. It has been eight calendar years since the last proper 3D Mario release, Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch. With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, many Mario fans feel the long wait for the next 3D Mario game is finally coming to an end. While Nintendo has not announced or even hinted at a new 3D Mario game for Nintendo Switch 2, enough time has passed that a new game is not only presumably in the pipeline, but ready for release.

Adding fuel to this speculation is the fact that Super Mario Odyssey released in the first year of the Nintendo Switch. The latter hit in March of that year and its big holiday release in its opening year was Super Mario Odyssey, following The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

All of that said, those holding their breath that a new 3D Mario game will be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, like some rumors have suggested, should continue to hold their breath because it’s not happening or this is at least what a new report from well known Nintendo insider Samus Hunter claims.

Over on social media platform X, the Nintendo insider claims that while a new 3D Mario game is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, it won’t be available at the release of the console this year. The door is left open for it come to Nintendo Switch 2 in its first year, or at least it’s not shut. The insider doesn’t say when the game will arrive, but they don’t rule out a launch year release like they do a launch release.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a report, not official information. As for the source of the report, Samus Hunter has proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.