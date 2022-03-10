Super Mario 64 Fans Share Their Love for the N64 Classic on MAR10 Day

Over the last few years, March 10th has become known as MAR10 Day, in celebration of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise. The day mostly revolves around discounts and small announcements, but many fans of the mustachioed mascot use it as an excuse to celebrate their favorite games in the series on social media. Mario has been appearing in games since 1981’s Donkey Kong, and has starred in a number of classic games since. Nearly every gamer seems to have a favorite, but it seems that a lot tend to prefer Super Mario 64 over all the rest!

Super Mario 64 first released in 1996 as a launch title for the Nintendo 64. The game was Mario’s first foray into 3D, representing a huge change for the series, and the platforming genre in general. Over the years, Mario has starred in a number of great 3D platformers, including Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Odyssey. While those games improved on Super Mario 64‘s 3D mechanics in a number of significant ways, many fans prefer that first 3D outing over everything that has come since.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario 64!

A lot of fans have fond memories of the game.

https://twitter.com/MykolaKyba/status/1501950096371449856

For some, it was their first game ever…

https://twitter.com/boosugarart/status/1501935918676074496

…while others just really like it!

https://twitter.com/skdsuperking/status/1502032149075091460

Mario brings people together.

https://twitter.com/AmtrakGuy365/status/1501991632433987585

A perfect 10.

https://twitter.com/INFJoy/status/1502000282019917836

Still holds up after all these years!

https://twitter.com/litlwastaken/status/1502005679418191877

The series overall means a lot to fans.

https://twitter.com/PandaRiceBowl1/status/1502025538608799746

We can celebrate both!