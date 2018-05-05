Super Mario’s Voice Actor Stars as Himself in ‘Runner3’

Runner3 is set to make its official debut this month for Nintendo Switch and PC and just like the previous games in this franchise, the next title is rife with special cameos. In the recent list of characters to be revealed for the game, an adorably hilarious surprise was unveiled!

Charles Martinet, the voice behind Mario and known for how lovely he is with fan interaction, will be making his grand appearance in Runner3. He won’t be making it as Mario however, like one might expect, but instead as an all new characters – himself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Choice Provisions recently gave a game update on their blog making the reveal alongside Shovel Knight himself. Here’s what they had to say about Martinet’s character and how he plays an important role:

“The Narrator—The man. The myth. The Narrator. When he’s not hocking strange wares and dictating the story of the Runner series, he’s running alongside the Commanders and all of their creepy friends. He’s a normal enough gent, to be sure, but we can’t shake the feeling there’s something…peculiar about him. Let us know if you notice anything, okay”?

They needed added how one might unlock these special characters with the best part being that they are FREE:

“For those who are curious, these characters can be unlocked in Runner3 by completing Hero Quests. They won’t be DLC, and we won’t be charging extra for them. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There are no in-game purchases in Runner3! Keep your stinkin’ money! Or, at least keep it after you pick up the game for Nintendo Switch on May 22.”

As for other characters making their debut:

Eddie Riggs—From a Legend most Brutal. He may be best known for his roadie skills, but Eddie Riggs has also proven himself to be quite the accomplished runner. He’s the perfect compatriot for the Commanders, what with their shared love of vanquishing evil. Kindred spirits, all the way down the line.

Shovel Knight—The blue burrower himself. It was our hope from the get-go to include Shovel Knight in the game, and we’re beyond excited to have him join the Runner-verse!

Ever on the side of good, he joins forces with the Commanders to help take down the nefarious Timbletot. Do they succeed in their mission? Probably. I mean, it would be weird if they didn’t, right?

Runner3 arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC this May 22nd!