Mario 35 Trends as Fans Share Disappointment Over Nintendo Switch Removal
Super Mario Bros. 35 released on Nintendo Switch last year as a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the classic NES game. The free-to-play title tasks 35 players with competing against one another in classic stages to be the last Mario standing. For those that have yet to play it, the game is an absolute blast, but the title will no longer be playable after March 31st. According to Nintendo, the game was only intended to be a temporary anniversary celebration, so Nintendo Switch Online members will have to enjoy the game while it lasts. With just one day left before its removal, Mario 35 is trending on social media as fans share their disappointment!
Are you disappointed that Super Mario Bros. 35 is being removed from Switch? Are you a fan of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario Bros. 35!
It really is a great game!
prevnext
Man Mario 35 was great! gonna miss it! #SuperMarioBros35 #NintendoSwitchOnline #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3RmGWkJQsD— Pat (@Pat20590500) March 31, 2021
Seems like a lot of fans are gonna miss this one.
prevnext
My last time playing Super Mario Bros. 35. I'm gonna miss playing it. #SuperMarioBros35 #NintendoSwitchOnline #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/CVqi1oXkqv— Jediwarriormike (@jediwarriormike) March 31, 2021
I don't feel so good, Mr. Stark...
prevnext
Super Mario 35 and 3D All Stars at 11:59pm on March 31st: pic.twitter.com/OZf6vxCps9— Alex Dezmen (@AlexDezm) March 31, 2021
This one stings, not gonna lie.
prevnext
Tomorrow I will have to say goodbye to my second favorite game on the switch you will be missed super Mario bros 35— TG /\/\/\ (@tgzerosugar) March 31, 2021
There's still some time left!
prevnext
never played mario 35 and now it'll soon be lost to time 3— ᗡ (@drckrp) March 31, 2021
It's like a crummy New Year's Eve ball drop.
prevnext
i am going to play mario bros 35 on 11PM, March 31st and will record the very moment the servers shut down. For documentation, of course— Dani__ (@masteredirony) March 31, 2021
The move just doesn't make much sense.
prevnext
I never got into Super Mario 35 but I know people love it so why do they have to take it away thats so cruel and stupid???— Phoebe 💙 (@dnpcoolpatrol) March 30, 2021
Now that would be a twist!
prev
Goodbye, Mario 35.— YaBoiNando (@YaBoiNando1) March 30, 2021
Welcome, Mario 36.