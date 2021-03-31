Mario 35 Trends as Fans Share Disappointment Over Nintendo Switch Removal

Super Mario Bros. 35 released on Nintendo Switch last year as a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the classic NES game. The free-to-play title tasks 35 players with competing against one another in classic stages to be the last Mario standing. For those that have yet to play it, the game is an absolute blast, but the title will no longer be playable after March 31st. According to Nintendo, the game was only intended to be a temporary anniversary celebration, so Nintendo Switch Online members will have to enjoy the game while it lasts. With just one day left before its removal, Mario 35 is trending on social media as fans share their disappointment!

