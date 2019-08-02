Super Mario Bros. Sugarfina Candy Comes in an Amazing NES Bento Box

Luxury candy company Sugarfina has partnered with Nintendo on a candy collection that features some of the best product packaging that we’ve ever seen. Plus, we’re pretty sure that the treats are going to be delicious.

You can shop the entire Nintendo Sugarfina collection right here (note that there’s a bonus Power Up with a purchase of $30 or more). The crown jewel of the collection is a 3-piece, limited edition Nintendo Entertainment System bento box that plays the Super Mario theme when opened. Inside you’ll find a diorama and a drawer with your choice of three Nintendo Candy Cubes for $30. A NES Controller box option includes two Candy Cubes for $20. You can also get a complete collection bundle for $64. As for the Candy Cube flavor options, the official breakdown is available below.

Mario: Invincible Stars Small Candy Cube – juicy pineapple-flavored gummies that pay tribute to the pixel-perfect hero himself

Luigi: Green Mushrooms Small Candy Cube – crisp green apple-flavored gummies celebrating one of gaming’s most beloved brothers

Toad: Red Mushrooms Small Candy Cube – bright cherry-flavored gummies that give a sweet salute to the cutest citizen in Mushroom Kingdom

Princess Peach: Princess Pearls Small Candy Cube – milk chocolate pearls coated in shimmery pink and white candy shells — a sweet reward for searching every castle

Bowser: Chocolate Eggs Small Candy Cube – fluffy vanilla marshmallows dipped in dark chocolate and a crunchy candy shell for a combination that will take you to another world

Goomba: Dark Chocolate Caramels Small Candy Cube – rich and creamy caramels dipped in ultra-fine dark chocolate for a deliciously easy-to-eat (and defeat) treat

In other Nintendo news, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite went live earlier this week, and it was clear that the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition was the most popular design. At the time of writing, the console was sold out on Amazon, but the next best place to reserve one is right here at Walmart, where it can be had for $199.96 with free fast shipping slated for November 8th. The gray, turquoise, and yellow models are also available to pre-order on Amazon and Walmart now.

