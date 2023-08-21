Super Mario Bros. Wonder Won't Feature Voice Actor Charles Martinet

Nintendo has confirmed that its upcoming Switch release Super Mario Bros. Wonder won't contain voicework from longtime actor Charles Martinet. Earlier this morning, Nintendo made waves when it announced that Martinet would no longer be serving as the voice of Mario, Luigi, or a variety of other characters that have appeared in the Mario Bros. series. In the wake of this announcement, many fans wondered whether or not this change would impact Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is due out in roughly two months. Now, Nintendo has provided clarification on the matter.

In a statement given to GameSpot, Nintendo said that Martinet would not end up reprising his role as Mario one last time in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. "While Charles is not involved in the game, we're excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he'll be doing as a Mario Ambassador," a representative from Nintendo said of the situation. Currently, Martinet's new role of "Mario Ambassador" hasn't exactly been outlined to the public, but it's clear that he'll still be closely tied to Nintendo in the future.

What's a bit curious about Martinet not being in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is that the game's debut trailer featured voices and other sounds from Mario that greatly resembled what fans have come to expect from the actor. As such, it's not known if these sounds are merely being recycled from past Mario games in Wonder, or if instead, a new actor may have come in to record voices that are very similar to what Martinet has done over the years.

Regardless of what the truth might be, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to learn more as Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to launch this fall on October 20. When the next 2D Mario title does release, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com to learn more about Wonder as we approach its arrival.