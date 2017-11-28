Super Mario Cereal Hitting Shelves Soon, Box Doubles as amiibo

We’ve seen Nintendo partner up with Post brand cereals to promote the Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Odyssey, and now it looks like Nintendo is teaming up with Kellogg’s to produce its very own cereal brand! Say hello to ‘Super Mario Cereal!’ Late last night rumors started flying that Super Mario Cereal would be hitting shelves soon, and that the box would have a very special feature: it would contain a unique sticker that doubles as an amiibo that you can use in Super Mario Odyssey.

Yes, you read that right! We’re getting a Super Mario Cereal with unique Mario-themed marshmallows, and the box actually doubles as a freaking amiibo. Nintendo’s marketing dollars are still very hard at work, and this could be one of the best promotions we’ve seen to-date! What’s even more exciting is that we’ve reportedly received confirmation from Kellogg’s US Twitter account that this cereal is actually on the way — and soon! This was their response to a curious user named Chris who reached out to ask about the rumored cereal:

“We cerealously appreciate your continued interest in seeing a Nintendo cereal, Chris! We hope you’ll keep an eye out for the new Super Mario Cereal that is hitting store shelves now. This star-shaped cereal features Super Mario-inspired marshmallows, and a limited number of packages will have an Amiibo powerup sticker that can be used on the Super Mario Odyssey game with the Nintendo Switch gaming console. We also appreciate your additional feedback regarding classic cereal favorites, and thanks for taking the time to write!”

I couldn’t find that message in Kellogg’s tweets and replies, otherwise I would have embedded the actual tweet for you all to see. I can only assume that this was a message sent to Chris directly from Kellogg’s account. That being the case, we’re going to treat this as a rumor until we see the cereal on shelves for ourselves. We’ve also reached out to Kellogg’s for comment, and will report back when they confirm or deny the existence of this freaking amazing cereal.

(via Cerealously)