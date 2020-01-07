Super Mario Maker 2 Celebrates Major Milestone, Increases Course Upload Limit

Building games seem to be all the rage these days, and Nintendo‘s Super Mario Maker franchise seems to be no exception. The titles allow players to build their very own stages using assorted enemies and items from various entries in the Mario series, then upload them for other players to enjoy (or sometimes not enjoy, for that matter!). Today, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Maker 2 has crossed a new milestone, with more than 10 million courses uploaded by players. To celebrate, Nintendo has increased the number of courses that can be uploaded to Course World to 100 per player.

Thanks to the creativity of Makers around the world, there are now over 10 million playable courses in #SuperMarioMaker2! To celebrate, you can now upload up to 100 courses to Course World! pic.twitter.com/v23ALxyVAS

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

In the era of games like Minecraft and Dragon Quest Builders 2, it’s unsurprising to see the success of Super Mario Maker 2. After all, the game’s ability to create and share levels makes it a perfect fit for the streaming community. In order to upload courses, players must be able to first beat their creations, which some creators have seen as a challenge to build the most dastardly levels possible. This makes the game perhaps one of the more entertaining to watch streamers play online. There are some truly devious levels available in Course World!

Released in June, Super Mario Maker 2 is a sequel to 2015’s Wii U original. That particular title saw 7.2 million courses uploaded over a similar length of time, so Super Mario Maker 2‘s 10 million is an impressive step above. Granted, the Nintendo Switch console has achieved a much greater level of success versus the Wii U, but it’s still an accomplishment for the game’s developers.

Since Super Mario Maker 2‘s release, Nintendo has given the game a handful of updates to keep fans playing and uploading courses. The most notable addition has been the Master Sword power-up, which transforms Mario into Link, the protagonist from Nintendo’s Zelda franchise. While a sprite of Link appeared in the Wii U version, this power-up actually grants Mario access to a number of unique weapons from the Zelda series, including Link’s sword, shield, bombs, and a bow and arrows.

