You Can Already Get a Discount on ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ for the Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2 was the hot ticket announced at last week’s Nintendo Direct, and if you have it on your radar, now would be the time to reserve a copy.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order Super Mario Maker 2 on Amazon for $54.69 after an instant 7% discount and an additional $1.13 coupon applied at checkout. Amazon hasn’t offered a $10 pre-order credit for a game in a long time, so odds are this will be the best deal you’re going to get – lock it in while you can. Either way, the game is covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In this case, that should be sometime in June. The announcement trailer should give you a pretty good idea about what to expect.

Now, if you need a Nintendo Switch to play Super Mario Maker 2, a brand new bundle is available that offers a pretty fantastic deal. For the standard $299.99 you’ll get a Nintendo Switch console packaged with a free $35 eShop code that you can use towards the game.

At the moment, you can pre-order one right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping or via Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This is the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console that we’ve seen since the holidays, so jump on it while you can.

Finally, you might want to add the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to your bundle purchase because it can be had for $56.99 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping or via Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

