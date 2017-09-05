Super Mario Odyssey’s Trailer Has Been Recreated In Dark Souls – And It’s Surreal

And now, from the "this stuff is so fun it's ridiculous that it exists" category, we have a recreation of Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey trailer from last month's E3 presentation in the most unlikeliest of places – Dark Souls.

No, we're not kidding.

Polygon pointed out earlier today that a YouTube creator by the name of JellyElite has managed to put together an ideal trailer featuring a bare-bones hero in a Mario cap taking on all sorts of dangers in the classic Bandai Namco survival/action game, and in some cases running from them, because, hey, Mario.

All the while, the Super Mario Odyssey theme song plays in the background, and the effect is bizarre, especially considering the dark surroundings that stem from the Dark Souls universe. It's pretty incredible, actually, and well worth the watch.

The trailer lasts almost a good three minutes and features a number of terrific scenarios, paired up with classic Super Mario sound effects. For instance, in one scene, the hero is beating someone up on a ladder, and scoring a bonus 100 points and a 1-up for his troubles. In another, he avoids a flame shooting at him with the classic "flame shooting" effect from the original Super Mario Bros., with a well-timed dodge.

"Don't know why, but goddamn if it wasn't a bunch of fun," JellyElite noted. And you can tell how much fun he was having, throwing in everything from a quick YouTube note section (just watch the video and you'll see) to the hint of "Coming Never" with a fake Dark Souls Odyssey logo right before the whole thing comes to an end.

And, yes, now the song is stuck in our damn heads once again and it'll take forever to get out. The trailer makes it so worthwhile, though. And, for comparison, we included the original Super Mario Odyssey trailer below, though we assure you that New Donk City is not nearly as bleak as Dark Souls' world. But you knew that already, huh?

You'll be able to make your own Super Mario Odyssey when the game arrives on October 27th for Nintendo Switch. Odyssey, yes-see…