Super Mario Party Jamboree Fans Warned to Stop Using New Product

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third Mario Party game on Nintendo Switch, and according to Metacritic, the best one yet. In 2018, Super Mario Party debuted the series on Nintendo Switch, releasing to a 76 on Metacritic. Then in 2021, Mario Party Superstars released to an 81 on Metacritic. And now three years Super Mario Party Jamboree is out to an 82 on Metacritic. That said, while the new game is good, some of the associated products releasing alongside it aren’t so good. In fact, they are so bad those who make them are telling customers not to use them.

More specifically, anyone who bought the Super Mushroom frying pan should not use it according to manufacturer of said frying pan. Why? Well, according to the manufacturer it discolors the oil when heated. It is unclear what color it makes the oil, or if there any related health concerns, but the manufacturer says customers should stop using it and await further information.

The frying pan was only released in Japan, so it is unlikely this will impact many outside of Japan. However, for anyone who imported it or was looking into importing it, this is relevant information.

Of course, as the situation develops and evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime don’t buy this Super Mario Party Jamboree frying pan because nobody knows what is wrong with it.

“Join the latest Mario Party, a jamboree of seven boards and over 110 minigames,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle.”

