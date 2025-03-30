Super Mario RPG Hits Lowest Price Ever

Nintendo Switch first-party games rarely get big discounts. While Nintendo likes to offer temporary price cuts, it’s unusual to see a game drop lower than $39.99, or possibly $29.99. This is especially true for games that feature Mario, but there’s a pretty notable exception today. GameStop has marked down Super Mario RPG to just $19.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for the game since it launched in the fall of 2023. If you’ve been waiting on a good price drop for the RPG, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing this one go any lower.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Mario RPG is a remake of a game released on the Super Nintendo back in 1996. The original version of Super Mario RPG has long been considered one of the best games on the SNES, and fans have spent years begging to see it arrive through Nintendo Switch Online. For one reason or another, it doesn’t seem that will be happening, with Nintendo and Square Enix instead opting for a remake. However, purists will be happy to know that this version is largely faithful to the original.

mario, bowser, and mallow use one of the game’s new triple moves

In Super Mario RPG, Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot sets out on a turn-based adventure with some platforming elements. The game’s cast consists of both classic and original characters. Princess Peach and Bowser are both playable, and the game also introduced the fan favorites Geno and Mallow. One of the most notable changes to the Nintendo Switch version is that it allows players to freely swap between these playable characters in battle, offering more opportunities to take advantage of their strengths.

In ComicBook’s 2023 review for Super Mario RPG, I awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5. One of the few issues I had with the game is that the price could make it hard to justify; when the Wii U Virtual Console was still alive, the SNES version was available for less than $10. $19.99 is now a lot easier to justify than the game’s normal $59.99 MSRP. Between the improved visuals and quality of life improvements, the game is well worth the lowered price of admission. Hopefully this sale by GameStop convinces a lot more people to give the game a try, especially those that have never played Super Mario RPG in any capacity.

RELATED: The 7 Best Super Mario Power-Ups of All-Time

At this time, it’s unclear if any other retailers will follow GameStop’s lead and similarly drop the price. That’s pretty common practice for a lot of video game sales, and we often see retailers like Amazon and Target quickly act to price match. There’s no telling how long this cheap price will last for Super Mario RPG, so if you’re interested in getting a copy, you should act quickly, in case the game ends up selling out!

Do you plan on checking out Super Mario RPG thanks to this discount? Did you play the original version on Super Nintendo? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!