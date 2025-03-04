Nintendo Announces Mario Day Discounts and Promotions

March is officially underway, and for Nintendo fans, that means Mario Day is almost here. A yearly event held on March 10th each year, Mario Day is typically celebrated through discounts, events, and sometimes even new announcements. This morning, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on some of its plans, including the games that will be discounted at various retailers. Between March 9th and the 15th, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart will all be offering discounts on 7 select Nintendo Switch games. These discounts knock $20 off the normal retail price. The Mario family games and their discounts can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong– $29.99 (normally $49.99)

Princess Peach: Showtime!– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario RPG– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

princess peach: showtime! was released last year on nintendo switch

Some of the games on the list are on the older side, and have been discounted in past Mario Day sales; games like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury are frequently dropped to $39.99. It should be noted that Super Mario RPG has also seen price drops in the past, and has even been offered for less than the Mario Day discount. However, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD were all released in the first half of 2024, so this is the first time we’ve seen these games receive significant discounts. It’s pretty significant that we’re seeing these games included this year, and the Mario Day sale is a great opportunity for those that haven’t played these games just yet.

In addition to the game discounts, Nintendo has officially announced a new bundle that features a Nintendo Switch OLED alongside a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 3 month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The Switch OLED design remains unchanged (don’t expect any Mario themed graphics on the console), and the bundle will be priced at $349.99. That works out to be a savings of $67.98, basically making the game and subscription free. The bundle will be offered through Best Buy and GameStop.

RELATED: Removed Nintendo Switch Game Returns to eShop With Permanent Price Drop

As of this writing, Nintendo has not made any announcements about what to expect on Mario Day itself. It’s possible we could get some hints in the lead up to that date, or that Nintendo could simply make some surprise announcements, as we’ve seen in the past. Hopefully the company has a few surprises in store, as it would help to tide fans over until the next Nintendo Direct, which is set to take place on April 2nd.

Are you excited for any of these Mario Day deals? Do you plan on buying any of the discounted Nintendo Switch games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!