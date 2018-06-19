Super Smash Bros. Creator Getting Harassed Online by Waluigi Fans

There’s no doubt about it that the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate full reveal at Nintendo’s E3 2018 was incredible. Come on, that Ridley reveal! But fans were saddened to see our favourite dubious character in purple missing in action. Unfortunately, fans didn’t stop at funny memes, quite a few have taken it too far – including harassing the creator himself over Waluigi’s glaring absence.

Certain Waluigi fans have been targeting Sakurai’s social media account, spamming him with highly inappropriate content. Sakurai has begun blocking these accounts. You are not funny, you’re doing NOTHING constructive to promote your cause, and you are HARASSING this man. STOP IT — Wonder Havoc (@wonderhavoc) June 18, 2018

Fans that were not on this particular train of discontent quickly rallied their support for the creator over on Resetera, bringing the reaction back down to reality for a bit. “The man is almost killing himself to get this shit done,” said one user, “even publicly asking if he can cry now because of Iwata and people have nothing better to do? Leave him the _ alone with your bullshit.”

We covered a story last week about Netflix trolling the brand (light-heartedly) and even collected a few of the most hilarious memes we’ve found in reaction to the missing Waluigi.

To be fair, they said every Nintendo Super Smash character, but the snub was still felt nonetheless. The internet reacted immediately when the roster slowly started to be revealed and our favourite purple villain was nowhere to be seen. Nintendo, how could you!?

Still, the roster is incredibly impressive as is and who knows? Maybe DLC fighters will appear in the future, despite the immediate plans having already been revealed.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”