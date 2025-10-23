Super Smash Bros. Fans Finally Have Some Good News

Fans of Super Smash Bros. finally have some good news to be excited about. It has been seven years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. This is already tied for the longest gap between Super Smash Bros. games, and the next installment in the series hasn’t even been announced yet. That said, the gap — or the potential gap — just shortened a bit.

One of the reasons the gap between Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the next game in the series is going to be so long is because the developer behind the series, Sora — helmed by series creator Masahiro Sakurai — has been working on Kirby Air Riders, which is set to release on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20. The expectation is that after Kirby Air Riders, the team will shift back to its normal focus: Super Smash Bros. This has not been confirmed, but it is the expectation, and a safe bet at that.

Heading into the release of Kirby Air Riders, Sora and Nintendo have confirmed that Kirby Air Riders will not be a live service game, nor will it receive any DLC. This means more resources will be moved to the studio’s next project quicker. And if Sora’s next project is the next Super Smash Bros. game, this means getting the next installment quicker. If Kirby Air Riders was going to get extensive post-launch support, this could have delayed the studio’s next game by months, if not years. This is bad news for those really excited for Kirby Air Riders, but great news for Super Smash Bros. fans.

What does this tell us about the release date of the next Super Smash Bros game? Quite a bit, actually. Between pre-production and production, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate took three years to make. This would suggest the next Super Smash Bros. game would be slated to release sometime holiday 2028.

The bad news, or at least reason to be cautious, is that the aforementioned Sakurai, in the past, has said he has no idea what to do with the series following Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. To this end, how do you follow up a game that had every previous character, plus new ones, all in one game? You can’t sustain that. Many Super Smash Bros. fans have thus theorized the next installment will reboot the series, but these are just theories.

