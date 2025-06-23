Super Smash Bros. Fans Divided About Mario Character Being in the Next Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is seven years old. Despite this, there is still no word of a new Super Smash Bros. game. The assumption is a new one will be released during the NIntendo Switch 2 generation, but right now it looks like if this happens it will be in the latter half of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation. One of the big questions surrounding the hypothetical game is what will its roster be. Will it try to replicate what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate did and feature every character from the series’ past, plus a mini-roster of new characters? Or will it reboot the franchise and have a smaller roster? It remains to be seen, but many fans are convinced one Mario character will make her debut in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the Super Smash Bros. Reddit page, there is a post dedicated to explaining why Paulina is likely to be added to the Super Smash Bros. roster, given her many and consistent appearances in Mario and Donkey Kong games recently. In other words, it feels like Nintendo has been promoting the character whenever it gets the chance.

In the comments, many agree with the theory, however, not everyone is keen on the idea of Paulina being added. Reasons cited include there being too many Mario characters and the perception that she would not have a very unique or interesting moveset.

“Yes. She has the best chances now,” reads the top comment on the post. A second comment adds: “I don’t know much about Pauline. I personally would prefer Toad or Waluigi because I think they would be easier to create a unique and enjoyable moveset for.

“She’s probably one of the least interesting Mario characters they could in my opinion, adds a third Super Smash Bros. fan in the comments. “It’s not that I don’t like her in her own, but she’s just not a character I want as a fighter in Smash.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan further adds: “She has a very high chance lately, and that is very exciting to me.”

Of course, this is all speculation, and as fans point out, if there is going to be a Mario character added it does feel like it would be Waluigi given the massive demand for the character to be added in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which Nintendo never made good on. However, Mario is the main series of the game, so it is reasonable to think two Mario characters could be added, especially if one is added with the base game and another with DLC.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Super Smash Bros, click here.