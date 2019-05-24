Gamer Creates 3-Phase Slate for Smash Bros. Cinematic Universe

The Marvel cinematic universe is pretty cool, but you know what would be even better? A Super Smash Bros. cinematic universe. Unfortunately, Nintendo isn’t Marvel so it will never happen, but that doesn’t mean Super Smash Bros. fans have to stop dreaming of one day where Mario, Falco Lombardi, and Mr. Game & Watch all roll up on the Master Hand and deliver some justice. One fan has taken it a step further though, and has created a three-phase slate for a hypothetical Smash Bros. cinematic universe.

Of course, the universe has actually already been kicked off thanks to Detective Pikachu, and will continue this February when Sonic the Hedgehog releases. Additionally, phase one will feature “Super Mario,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Pokemon Red and Blue,” and wrap up with “Super Smash Bros.” Meanwhile, phase two will begin with “Super Mario Bros,” and then be followed by “The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time,” “Pokemon Staidum,” “Metroid,” Super Smash Bros: The Master Hand,” and then finally “Mega Man.” Of course, phase three will get even crazier.

Of course, once Nintendo finally steps up to the plate and adds Waluigi to the game, he will need his own movie in phase three, but other than that, this looks pretty good.

As you wait for the Super Smash Bros. cinematic universe, be sure to check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the newest entry in the long-running series that hit Nintendo Switch back in December. Not only has the game sold very well, but it’s pretty damn good, as our official review attests to.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of the review.

