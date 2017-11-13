Super Smash Bros. Trademark Filed by Nintendo

Nintendo has filed a new set of trademarks for multiple games, including Super Smash Bros. The news comes to us via Japanese Nintendo, which points out that additional trademarks have been filed for multiple amiibo, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, and Animal Crossing. This won’t come as a surprise to anyone, really, since we knew that Nintendo was going to be making a Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch, but it does serve as a tantalizing teaser for those of us who have been waiting to hear something, anything, about the next installment.

Since before the Switch even launched, fans have been speculating whether Nintendo would be bringing a “Deluxe” port of the Wii U version of Smash Bros. to Nintendo Switch, or a new entry entirely. We’ve seen “Deluxe” versions of Wii U hits like Mario Kart 8 and Pokken Tournament, so it seemed like a no-brainer to bring Smash Bros. into the fold; it was one of the best-selling games on the platform.

The fact that we haven’t heard about a Super Smash Bros. Deluxe is indicative of one of two things. On one hand, it’s entirely possible that Nintendo wanted to schedule out the release of Super Smash Bros. Deluxe until some time in 2018. Nintendo’s software strategy on the Switch has been to release one major game every single month, so players never have to experience game droughts like they did on the Wii U. With Zelda and Mario already gracing the console in its launch year, Nintendo might have wanted to make sure 2018 has an exciting lineup as well. A 2018 launch of Smash Bros. Deluxe could also coincide with Nintendo’s paid online program as the premiere online multiplayer game.

On the other hand, since Smash Bros. is such an important franchise for Nintendo, it would also make sense for Nintendo to move on and create an entirely new game for the Switch like it did with Super Mario. We didn’t get Super Mario 3D World Deluxe for the Switch, we got Super Mario Odyssey, and it would make perfect sense for Nintendo to launch a brand new Smash Bros. to drive hardware sales as well.

At any rate, we know it’s coming, and we’ll hopefully hear about it sooner than later. When we do, you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned.