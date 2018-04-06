Super Smash Bros Could Feature Travis from Travis Strikes Again, According to Director

Every since Nintendo revealed that we are finally getting the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. title for the Nintendo Switch, fan rumors have been rampant. With a short teaser trailer to drive us absolutely nuts, theories and desires are bountiful. Add one more theory to that list, because No More Heroes director Suda51 just said it’s possible our buddy Travis could be making his way onto the roster.

During the PAX East celebrations going on now, our buds over at DualShockers sat down with the man himself to discuss the upcoming release of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. For those that have followed this franchise, Travis Touchdown is the epitome of a wildcard which would make him a perfect choice to join the Super Smash Bros. family. When asked if the director would like to see the two series meet, he smiled and said, “Of course, but it’s up to the media people. They have to take a stand and make Nintendo put him in the game.”

Is that a hard yes? No, absolutely not but he wants, we want it, so let’s make Nintendo want it too!

As far as Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes goes, this is what Nintendo had to say about the upcoming title:

“Seven years have passed since the events of No More Heroes, and The Bad is determined to exact his revenge on Travis Touchdown. Just like the original cult classic, players will have to battle through multiple punk-rock levels and defeat over-the-top bosses. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2018. More details about the game will be revealed in the future.”

No release date yet, nor do we have a release date for Super Smash Bros. but what we do have is our hopes and dreams for what is surely going to be one kick ass year for Nintendo!

What characters from your favourite fandoms would you like to see make it onto the fighting roster? Which character do you wish they’d axe? Sound off with all of your Smash thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!