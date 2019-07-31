Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Adds Hero, Online Tournaments

The latest update to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Ver. 4.0.0 — is here, and with it comes not only a new fighter(s?) in the form of Dragon Quest‘s Hero, but several other features like new modes and balance changes. These changes include, but are not limited to, a new online tournament mode.

Here’s how the game officially describes the content to be found in the new Ver. 4.0.0 update:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Hero from DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition joins the battle! (Part of Challenger Pack 2 paid DLC).

• New stage: Yggdrasil’s Altar

• New Mii Fighter Costumes

• A new Online Tourney and Event Tourney mode

• A Support feature where you can predict who will win during Spectate; if you guess correctly, you can get “prediction points,” which can be traded for in-game items.

• Expansion of the Edit Video feature. You can now use videos and screenshots.

• A Very Easy difficulty in Adventure mode.

• Final Smash gauge now times out.

Those first three, Hero, the new stage, and Mii Fighter outfits, all require the new DLC. The rest are your standard updates and additions to the base game. A more detailed list of changes in Ver. 4.0.0 can be found here, and a full list of fighter adjustments that come with it is available here.

What do you think of the new balance changes? Are you excited to play Hero, or have any of the other balance changes tempted you to try others? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. The fighting video game is set to, for the first time ever for the franchise, headline Evo 2019 this upcoming weekend in Las Vegas, with finals playing out at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, August 4th.