Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Discover Game-Breaking Steve Bug

Yesterday saw the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 9.0.0, which brought in Minecraft's Steve as a playable character. While the fighter hasn't been around for long, players have already discovered a bug related to Steve. Apparently, certain moves used against Steve can cause the opposing character to fall through the stage when battling against Steve. This happens when Steve crafts two blocks on top of one another, and the bottom one is destroyed first by his opponent. This drops the player through the stage, giving them no opportunity for recovery. The problem has been occurring on multiple stages, including the new Minecraft World stage that debuted alongside Steve.

As with any in-game glitch, it's hard to say how prevalent the problem might be, and whether this can happen on all of the game's stages. Given the fact that the fighter just released yesterday, it's safe to say that the Smash fan community will likely know more about the intricacies of the glitch over the next few days.

Fortunately, Nintendo has been quick to patch issues such as this one. When a glitch related to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween update was discovered, Nintendo released a patch within a few days, fixing the bug. That problem was much smaller than this one, however, as it didn't have a major impact on gameplay. For competitive Smash players, bugs such as this one have a much bigger impact, and could cause some big headaches.

Steve is the second fighter from the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. There are now four spots open for additional fighters, but Nintendo has remained fairly quiet on which characters might join the game next. The next fighter will release alongside version 10.0.0, but it's quite likely that a patch for the problem surrounding Steve will arrive much, much sooner. For now, Smash Bros. Ultimate players will want to try their best to avoid that particular bug!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Steve can be purchased individually for $5.99, or as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

