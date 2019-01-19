‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Adds Deadpool to the Roster With This Mod

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is beyond epic. With an impressively large roster that is only going to grow throughout the year and a stellar single-player mode, it’s no wonder why so many fans are enjoying every little bit that the new fighter has to offer on their Nintendo Switch. That being said, never underestimate the power of modders that look to make a great game even better.

The latest mod to grace the popular fighting game on Nintendo Switch brings the Merc with the Mouth center stage – Deadpool. Who better to break this particular wall down than the chimichanga-loving, The Smiths-listenin’ man himself?

The mod itself is a reskin of Snake – minus the flat booty that the Metal Gear protagonist was plagued with – as we seen in the clip above him taking on Simon head on. What makes it even better though and wildly appropriate that this is the fighter reskined is Snake’s arsenal of weaponry and penchant for explosives. Since Deadpool likes to go out with a bang himself, the two are better suited than many might realise right off the bat.

Even though the game just recently came out, the modding community immediately went to work on ways to make it more tailored to individual desires. With so much left on the horizon to be revealed – including more fighters – it’s pretty awesome to see how creative this community can get.

Despite the few issues online play is having and the original hiccups at launch, hyper surrounding the latest fighter from Nintendo has been super high.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted,” reads our full review.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still showing itself as a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner. The stacked roster with a promise of more characters to come means there’s something or someone for every player, and like other Smash Bros. games, you don’t have to be a fighting pro to enjoy it. With a few tweaks from Nintendo via some post-release patches, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to be the defining Smash Bros. experience.”

What are your thoughts on the latest mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Who are you hoping gets revealed next as a new fighter? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!