‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Adds Waluigi With This Mod

Let’s be real, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is beyond epic. With an impressive roster that is only going to grow throughout the year and a stellar single-player mode, it’s no wonder why so many fans are enjoying every little bit that the new fighter has to offer on their Nintendo Switch. Still, many are feeling the burn over Waluigi’s absence as a full-fledged fighter so one modder decided to change all of that and put the character in himself thanks to this mod.

Though this mod isn’t technically available yet, it’s close to being ready. The video above is a small preview of what’s to come, though the creator admitted that Ultimate is much harder to mod than previous games in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official video’s listing, “A preview of Waluigi model swapped over Captain Falcon. These model swaps aren’t as easy as previous games, because a lot of work is actually put into it. Big thanks to Ploaj for removing unwanted polygons (we can’t remove the racket sadly), and Mastaklo for helping with the Texture compression. I need to make Recolors and UI and then I will release this mod.”

So if you don’t mind getting rid of Falcon (I’m OK with it) and are anxious to get in on the Waluigi action, there is hope on the horizon! Maybe not in an official sense – especially since Nintendo has said they are just no interested in this character at this time – but it’s something! And who knows, the Big N has already surprised us numerous times with big fighter reveals – maybe they are just saving the best for last? We can dream.

What are your thoughts on the latest mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Who are you hoping gets revealed next as a new fighter? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!