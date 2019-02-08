‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Puts a Thirsty Spin On Star Fighters

Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the talk of the gaming community, it’s not surprising that the beloved fighter has spawned a few impressive cosplays for itself. In this particular instance, however, you may want to have a glass of water handy.

Just saying.

Also, sort of NSFW. No nudity but … um, not a lot to the imagination.

The Cosplayer

The cosplayer is J Stryker and he may look a bit familiar. Buzzfeed loves to share and reshare a post about him and his transformations into Disney prince and princesses. He definitely understands cosplay and his talent with makeup alterations is unreal. You can check out the rest of his incredible work right here.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

