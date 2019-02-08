‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Puts a Thirsty Spin On Star Fighters

Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the talk of the gaming community, it’s not surprising that the beloved fighter has spawned a few impressive cosplays for itself. In this particular instance, however, you may want to have a glass of water handy.
Just saying.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Also, sort of NSFW. No nudity but … um, not a lot to the imagination.
Luigi
View this post on Instagram
LewdTendo Week continues! ? Next up: LUIGI! ? I shot this right after I shot Mario and I made different mustaches for both. I’m picky like that ??♂️ Sexier versions of all LewdTendo characters are up on my OnlyFans ? Link in bio ? #jstryker#cosplay #cosplayer #luigi #mario #nintendo
Mario
View this post on Instagram
LewdTendo Week Begins! ? It’s the month of love and decided to do a sexy Nintendo Week in honor of Valentines Day AND my OnlyFans! Yes, finally made an OnlyFans where I will be uploading lewd versions of all my cosplays, sexy content, as well as some fitness tips and motivation! ❤️ Lots of changes are happening in my life so I decided to take on a different approach to everything I do. I also changed the themes’ template. The other one was getting old and wanted to do a fresh new take ???? Anyway, please consider supporting my work through OnlyFans! Link is now on my bio ? #jstryker #nintendo #mario #cosplay #cosplayer #fitness
Diddy Kong
Little Mac
Pikachu
View this post on Instagram
LewdTendo Week continues! Next up, from Pokemon: PIKACHU! I’m having so much fun with these, hehe ? Guys! Please don’t forget to check out my OnlyFans for even sexier content. Link is in bio ? Already over 100 people have subscribed! Thank you for the support ❤️ #jstryker #pokemon #pikachu #nintendo #cosplay #cosplayer
The Cosplayer
The cosplayer is J Stryker and he may look a bit familiar. Buzzfeed loves to share and reshare a post about him and his transformations into Disney prince and princesses. He definitely understands cosplay and his talent with makeup alterations is unreal. You can check out the rest of his incredible work right here.
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!
(I’m sorry, mom)