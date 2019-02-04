‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Brings Sheik to Life

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the online gaming experience on everyone’s minds, it’s not that surprising that the incredibly creative cosplay community would feel inspired. One cosplayer brought her love of Sheik to life in incredible detail her her own take on the popular character.
My obsession with Sheik is really catching fire these days, as I’m playing the new Smash 😭💕 Hopefully it’ll add some fuel to getting me to continue my work on OoT Sheik! ➡️swipe for full picture➡️ . Photography by @stormravnen . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #sheik #sheikah #hyrulewarriors #zelda #thelegendofzelda #nintendo #ninstagram #sheikcosplay #mentalhealth #zeldacosplay #zeldafan #eyeoftruth #supersmash #supersmashultimate
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Zero Fox Cosplay’ and she might look a little familiar because we literally just shared another cosplay of hers when she took on Midna from The Legend of Zelda. What can we say, she’s got that craftsmanship down pat!
For reaching 4000 followers, I’m gonna share some Zelda love, since clearly, most of my followers are here for the Zelda content 💕 . ✨edit: no more shout outs! ✨ I’ll do a shout out in my stories for a couple of hours, just comment your Zelda (franchise, not zelda as only character) cosplay in this post, and I’ll share it! (I wont comment on the shares though, sorry) Feel free to comment why you choose to cosplay the character, I would love to see the reasons 💖 . Thank you all for sticking around! . ➡️swipe for full picture➡️ . Photography by @stormravnen . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #sheik #sheikah #hyrulewarriors #zelda #thelegendofzelda #nintendo #ninstagram #sheikcosplay #storyshoutout #zeldacosplay #zeldafan #eyeoftruth #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashultimate
A bit of character study… I’ve been wrecking my brain for how I wanted to do the light blue parts of the front cloth piece… The original designs doesn’t give a lot of details about it, but for some reason I just didn’t like the idea of the blue being put on top of the white. Then it occurred to me, that despite being from cloth to more armor like clothing, the blue matched up with piece of Hyrule Warriors Sheik, being underneath the other parts. The same occurs in other newer designs as well. So now I’m going to do the blue as reverse applique, and I’m super excited about it! . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #sheik #sheikah #ocarinaoftime #zelda #thelegendofzelda #nintendo #ninstagram #sheikcosplay #wip #cosplaywip #zeldacosplay #zeldafan #eyeoftruth #oot #reverseapplique #characterstudy
I quickly realized I don’t feel like digging through old cosplays to take pictures of details, sorry 😅 Instead have a new Sheik picture 🖤 in celebration of my boyfriend getting me the new Super Smash! Who’s your main? I’m all about character love and not so much tactics 😅 . Photography by @stormravnen . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #sheik #sheikah #hyrulewarriors #zelda #thelegendofzelda #nintendo #ninstagram #sheikcosplay #mentalhealth #zeldacosplay #zeldafan #eyeoftruth #supersmash #supersmashultimate
Best 9 of 2018! This was the year of the Midna, which makes sense since it’s the only cosplay I’ve made the whole year, but I’m really happy I got to sneak in Sheik here at the end (two times even), and that my beloved Wendigo got a spot as well 🖤 It’s also incredible that it ranked up to 100.000 likes 😱 I hope to be more productive in the new year, but hey, I’ve always been a quality over quantity kinda person, so I won’t bend my neck over it. . nonselfie photos by @stormravnen . . . #2018bestnine #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #midna #twilimidna #zelda #thelegendofzelda #midnatwilightprincess #twilightprincess #cosplayjewelery #tloz #nintendo #zeldafan #nintendofan #wigstyling #worbla #3dprint #zentaisuit #midnacosplay #sheik #sheikcosplay #hyrulewarriors
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!