Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighters Are Getting Their Own Amiibo Starting With Joker and Hero

As part of the presentation yesterday revealing ARMS character Min Min as the latest and greatest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, director Masahiro Sakurai, several other details were also revealed, including new Mii costumes from franchises like Tekken and Fallout. In addition to the digital updates set to arrive in the near future, Sakurai also announced that DLC fighters will also begin receiving their own physical amiibo this year with the first look at both the Joker (Persona 5) and Hero (Dragon Quest franchise) amiibo.

"The amiibo for Joker is now confirmed for release," Sakurai says about 32 minutes into the presentation. "I think it's of great quality. It's supported by the transparent part. And these details! Nintendo sent me this sample version directly to my house! I'm glad I can admire this model at home. It's nice."

"The amiibo figure for Hero is also currently in development," he continued. "We plan to continue producing future amiibo for DLC fighters. However, we don't know how many of them will actually be produced."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The recently revealed ARMS character, Min Min, is set to release on June 29th for $5.99 individually, and more DLC characters are still set to be revealed at some point. It is currently unclear when exactly the DLC fighter amiibo for Joker and Hero might release, though both have a Fall 2020 launch window. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo's latest and greatest fighting video game right here.

