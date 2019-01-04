‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC Character Leaks

2019 will be the beginning of Nintendo’s big roll out for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, and while Persona’s Joker has already been announced, the company should have a few other interesting additions to announce. With interest being high, the dataminers have come out to play in order to find out who could be the next huge character reveal.

The thing that is tricky about Super Smash datamines is that it’s not as easy as other games (looking at you, Fortnite) because Nintendo codes its file names. When you see “fighter_kind_packu,” many wouldn’t immediately assume that’s the Piranha Plant despite that being the Japanese name: Pakkun flower.

Because of the various names, be it code or something like the Japanese name, it can be a little tricky deciphering what’s in those files. With the latest datamine find, it’s being theorized that Dragon Quest could be next — at least the Hero class — according to the below names:

Ok so since the secret’s out, here’s confirmation. Params in Ultimate confirm the code names of 2 future characters, “jack” and “brave”. The labels for these characters:

fighter_kind_jack

fighter_kind_brave

fighter_kind_packu (piranha plant) pic.twitter.com/rCRRg8KR3W — jam1garner (@jam1garner) January 3, 2019

In Dragon Quest, the Hero class is referred to the Brave class in the Japanese version of the games, which is where this speculation derives from. Since Square Enix has already worked with the Big N for Super Smash purposes in the past, it’s not that far-fetched to think that they could be lending this franchise as well.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.