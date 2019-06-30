Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Is Hero from Dragon Quest

After much anticipation, Nintendo revealed during E3 the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character that’ll join the roster as DLC. Dragon Quest Heroes are slated to be added to the game in Summer 2019, a set of characters who were among the many possibilities and rumors surrounding the question of who the next fighter might be. Nintendo gave its fans a first look at the new character during the presentation and showed off some of the new fighters’ moves.

This next DLC character will be the second post-launch characters that players will have to pay for if they want to play as the fighter, assuming you don’t already own the pass that gives access to all the characters. Joker from Persona 5 was the first paid post-launch character to be added with Piranha Plant released before that as a bonus for those who redeemed their code in time to get the fighter.

Judging from the footage that we’ve seen in the E3 teaser, it looks as though the characters will play more like Bowser Jr. than they will something like the Pokemon Trainer. This means that the various characters from the Dragon Quest series look like they’ll be playable as different “skins” just as the various Koopalings can be picked. Nintendo’s description of the new fighter in its official press release makes no mention of the individuals having their own unique abilities.

“Hero represents the main character from several games in the Dragon Quest series. He can take the form of the protagonist from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen and Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King.”

The Dragon Quest Heroes are scheduled to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC during Summer 2019.